Lee Co. student inventors take home $50K in technology

The Lee County Middle School West SOLVE Team was in New York City Wednesday on ABC's Good Morning America, where they waited to see if they'd won a national inventors competition.The team had a chance to win one of the three national grand prizes of $150,000 in the Samsung Technology contest.
