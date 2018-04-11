Lee Co. student inventors take home $50K in technology - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Lee Co. student inventors take home $50K in technology

By Vontresia Cutts, News Content Specialist
The Lee County Middle School West SOLVE Team was in New York City Wednesday on ABC's Good Morning America, where they waited to see if they'd won a national inventors competition.The team had a chance to win one of the three national grand prizes of $150,000 in the Samsung Technology contest. 

