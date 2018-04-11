City gives Coats and Clark $400K grant - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

City gives Coats and Clark $400K grant

By Vontresia Cutts, News Content Specialist
One of Albany and Dougherty county's largest industries and employers made a commitment to staying in South Georgia. Coats and Clark received a $400,000 job investment grant from the city of Albany to help them bring back jobs lost to January's tornado. 

