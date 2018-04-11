No clear definition to define alcohol establishments as 'trouble - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

No clear definition to define alcohol establishments as 'trouble spots' in Thomasville

By Vontresia Cutts, News Content Specialist
City leaders are learning more about what happened at a Thomasville night spot late Sunday night into early Monday morning. The question of the hour, or really the week is "what is a trouble spot, how many incidents does it take to be considered one"

