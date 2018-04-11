Wednesday - Mayhaw Festival time!

The 35th National Mayhaw Festival is just around the corner, and you'll want to head to Colquitt, Georgia for all the fun and to stock up on that good mayhaw jelly! The festival day begins early with a 5K and one mile fun run, followed by a parade and a day of live music, food, arts and crafts, and lots of activities for the kids.
