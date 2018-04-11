Wednesday - It's a S.H.E. Thing

This will be the 6th annual "It's a S.H.E. Thing" benefit wine tasting and mixer, and it has gotten bigger every year! In addition to being a fun and exciting evening, this event strives to raise awareness about the challenges for those living with breast cancer and multiple sclerosis. Find out who this year's honorees will be and how to get your tickets.
P.O. Box 3130
Albany, GA 31706
(229) 446-1010
publicfile@walb.com
(229) 446-4005EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.