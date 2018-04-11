Downtown Albany to improve revitalization efforts - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Downtown Albany to improve revitalization efforts

By Christopher Wood, Digital Content Producer
Connect

Downtown Albany will soon be a new destination in years to come. City leaders are working to revitalize the city by adding attractions and housing. Ward Three city commissioner BJ Fletcher said the city has several contracts that are in the works for businesses to join Albany's downtown.

