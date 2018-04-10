City leaders decide on management company for Albany Civic Center

Changes are coming to the Albany Civic Center. Albany City commissioners approved an agreement with Global Spectrum, Spectra Venue Management to manage the civic center, municipal auditorium and amphitheater at Tuesday's meeting.
