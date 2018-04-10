Hardin died of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Officials with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said that the preliminary autopsy shows Hardin died of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot, between 1 and 2:30 Sunday afternoon. They said that a note was found at the scene

