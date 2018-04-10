Tuesday - Millard Fuller Legacy Build - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Tuesday - Millard Fuller Legacy Build

The Fuller Center for Housing's Millard Fuller Legacy Build is an annual blitz build week in honor of the memory of Millard Fuller, the founder of Habitat for Humanity. This year's build is special because it is coming home to Americus, Georgia, where it all began. Find out how you can participate in this extraordinary event. 

