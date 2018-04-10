Lee Co. road closed for 10 days to replace culvert pipe

A portion of State Route 118 between Dawson and Smithville is closed to through traffic beginning Monday morning. Officials with the Georgia Department of Transportation said the pipe under the road failed in February and was temporarily repaired.
