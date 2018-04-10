Dozens of reports show assaults, disorderly conduct at Thomasville night club

Thomasville police are looking into a nightclub in the city that could possibly be considered a trouble spot. In the early hours of Monday morning, within 30 minutes, Thomasville police responded to three incidents at Club Rendezvous off Gordon Avenue.
