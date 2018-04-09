Monday - Albany seniors dressing up!

We love it when Tee Taylor stops by, because she always brings news of a special social event for Albany area senior citizens. This time she has two events to talk about, a "Pearls and Hat Occasion," and "Diamonds and Denim." It's all about keeping the seniors active and healthy, but it's just fun to get all dolled up once in a while!
