Monday - AAPHC's Run for Hope

Albany Area Primary Health Care will host their 3rd annual Run for Hope, a run/walk fundraiser that puts the spotlight on HIV/AIDS awareness. There are many ways that you can participate in this event, and offer support to the AAPHC Foundation; Karla's guests will tell you how.
