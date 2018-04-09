Monday - AAPHC's Run for Hope - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Monday - AAPHC's Run for Hope

Albany Area Primary Health Care will host their 3rd annual Run for Hope, a run/walk fundraiser that puts the spotlight on HIV/AIDS awareness. There are many ways that you can participate in this event, and offer support to the AAPHC Foundation; Karla's guests will tell you how. 

