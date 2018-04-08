IRS scam awareness during tax season

As the end of tax season quickly approaches, people are reporting scam calls from people claiming they are from the IRS. The IRS said thousands of people have lost millions of dollars and personal information to tax scams.
P.O. Box 3130
Albany, GA 31706
(229) 446-1010
publicfile@walb.com
(229) 446-4005EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.