Tifton residents hold petition drive to purchase liquor locally

By Vontresia Cutts, News Content Specialist
Since the beginning of April, people have rallied together to sign this petition to ask the city, for liquor stores to be brought to Tifton. More importantly, they say they want to do this, to keep taxes in the city.

