Sumter EMA prepared for severe weather season

With the potential for severe weather Saturday, though it has diminished, Sumter County's Emergency Management Agency (EMA) has been focusing on storm preps heavily. EMA staff spent a good deal of time looking closely at the National Weather Service.
P.O. Box 3130
Albany, GA 31706
(229) 446-1010
publicfile@walb.com
(229) 446-4005EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.