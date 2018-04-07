Sumter EMA prepared for severe weather season - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Sumter EMA prepared for severe weather season

By Vontresia Cutts, News Content Specialist
Connect

With the potential for severe weather Saturday,  though it has diminished, Sumter County's Emergency Management Agency (EMA) has been focusing on storm preps heavily. EMA staff spent a good deal of time looking closely at the National Weather Service. 

Powered by Frankly