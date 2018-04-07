Doughtery Co. Schools hosts career fair at Civic Center - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Doughtery Co. Schools hosts career fair at Civic Center

By Vontresia Cutts, News Content Specialist
One of the major employers in Dougherty County held a career fair at the Civic Center to recruit new faculty and staff members Saturday. Some open jobs with the Doughtery County School System include teachers, school psychologists, media professionals and more.

