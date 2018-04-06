Friday - 'Meet Me At The Park'

Albany's Tift Park is the city's oldest and largest park and home of the very popular Tift Community Market. You can help to raise the funding for Tift Park by voting for Albany every day during April at the "Meet Me At The Park" campaign website, meetmeatthepark.org. Karla's guests have all the details.
P.O. Box 3130
Albany, GA 31706
(229) 446-1010
publicfile@walb.com
(229) 446-4005EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.