Friday - Autism Acceptance Festival

The Autism Acceptance and Resource Festival is an annual event hosted by Beckhom Behavioral Consulting and sponsored by various business and family supporters. Free and open to the public, the purpose of the event is to educate the community on the importance of acceptance and inclusion for individuals and families dealing with autism.
P.O. Box 3130
Albany, GA 31706
(229) 446-1010
publicfile@walb.com
(229) 446-4005EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.