Friday - Autism Acceptance Festival

Friday - Autism Acceptance Festival

The Autism Acceptance and Resource Festival is an annual event hosted by Beckhom Behavioral Consulting and sponsored by various business and family supporters. Free and open to the public, the purpose of the event is to educate the community on the importance of acceptance and inclusion for individuals and families dealing with autism. 

