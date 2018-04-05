Thursday - 'Inspiring' gospel concert in Sylvester - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

The Sylvester church with some of our favorite initials here at WALB, Northside Baptist Church is proud to present gospel music legends "The Inspirations" in concert with special guests "Southern Majesty." Find out the details about what is sure to be an exciting evening of classic hand-clapping Southern gospel music. 

