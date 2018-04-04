Chehaw publicizes the Native American Cultural Festival with tee - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Chehaw publicizes the Native American Cultural Festival with teepees

By Vontresia Cutts, News Content Specialist
You may notice in the coming days a number of tee pees set up around Albany and Dougherty County.  This is the man setting them up, Chehaw's Natural Resources Manager Ben Kirkland.  Chehaw will be hosting the Native American Cultural Festival starting April 13th, and Kirkland has set up 12 tee pees around Albany to publicize the event.

