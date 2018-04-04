Chehaw publicizes the Native American Cultural Festival with teepees

You may notice in the coming days a number of tee pees set up around Albany and Dougherty County. This is the man setting them up, Chehaw's Natural Resources Manager Ben Kirkland. Chehaw will be hosting the Native American Cultural Festival starting April 13th, and Kirkland has set up 12 tee pees around Albany to publicize the event.
P.O. Box 3130
Albany, GA 31706
(229) 446-1010
publicfile@walb.com
(229) 446-4005EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.