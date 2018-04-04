Wednesday - Glenn Roberts Memorial Blood Drive - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Wednesday - Glenn Roberts Memorial Blood Drive

The need for blood is always great, and Irwin County Hospital will host their annual blood drive, now known as the Glenn Roberts Memorial Blood Drive in honor of an Ocilla businessman who lost his battle with cancer in 2016. Karla's guests expect a large turnout, and encourage everyone to find out how you can help. 

