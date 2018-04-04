Wednesday - Making Strides for Multiple Sclerosis - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Wednesday - Making Strides for Multiple Sclerosis

It's almost time for Albany's MS Awareness Walk hosted by "Making Strides for Multiple Sclerosis, Inc." You can participate in this free event and enjoy more than just a walk, including free food, live entertainment, prizes and Zumba. The donations raised will all stay local and help people in our own community who are living with MS. 

Powered by Frankly