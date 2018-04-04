Dougherty Co. selects law firm group for opioid litigation - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Dougherty Co. selects law firm group for opioid litigation

By Christopher Wood, Digital Content Producer
Connect

As the opioid epidemic continues to spiral out of control, our Southwest Georgia leaders are working to fight this epidemic. Dougherty County Commissioners have now chosen a law firm to represent them in opioid litigation. 

Powered by Frankly