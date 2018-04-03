Tuesday - Wiregrass Quilters Guild show & raffle

Karla visits with two ladies from the Wiregrass Quilters Guild, who are getting ready to host their annual Quilt Show and Raffle in Tifton, where you will see many quilts created by their members and have chances to win different themed baskets. Check out the absolutely beautiful quilt they brought along, which will be given to a very lucky winner of the quilt raffle on the second day of the show.
