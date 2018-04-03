Tuesday - Tour de Tifton 2018

Bicycle enthusiasts from all over Georgia and Florida will congregate in Tifton for the 9th annual "Tour de Tifton" on April 14th. This ride, whether you choose the beginner's route, the ambitious 100 miles, or anything in between, benefits the programs of the Tiftarea YMCA, and helps to provide books for nursing students in memory of Ilse Boyette.
