Tifton officials work to solve opioid crisis at local level

By Vontresia Cutts, News Content Specialist
The Tifton City Council is talking about getting more involved in fighting the opioid addiction crisis. On Monday, council members discussed the possibility of having the city employ a law firm to join a lawsuit against the prescription drug makers.

