Toombs Street murder trial begins tomorrow - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Toombs Street murder trial begins tomorrow

By Vontresia Cutts, News Content Specialist
Connect

In Valdosta, jury selection has just wrapped up in Austin Stephens murder trial. A jury has been seated and Testimony will begin tomorrow, as Stephens will go on trial for the murder of Jalon Jackson.  Jackson was killed back in October of 2016.

Powered by Frankly