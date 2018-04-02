Toombs Street murder trial begins tomorrow

In Valdosta, jury selection has just wrapped up in Austin Stephens murder trial. A jury has been seated and Testimony will begin tomorrow, as Stephens will go on trial for the murder of Jalon Jackson. Jackson was killed back in October of 2016.
