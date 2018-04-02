Public advocates for McCoy after being denied Dougherty Co. administrator position

Supporters of Interim County Administrator Mike McCoy advocated for him at Monday morning's Dougherty County Commission meeting. Just one week after commissioners voted not to hire McCoy as the permanent administrator, nine supporters told commissioners their admiration and approval of McCoy's work.
P.O. Box 3130
Albany, GA 31706
(229) 446-1010
publicfile@walb.com
(229) 446-4005EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.