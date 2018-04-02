Albany ARC celebrates World Autism Awareness Day

Monday was World Autism Awareness Day and April is Autism Awareness month. The Albany's Advocacy Resource Center's Adult Day Center celebrated World Autism Day with a mini photo shoot calling it "Autism Acceptance: Light it up Blue."
