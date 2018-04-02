Albany ARC celebrates World Autism Awareness Day - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Albany ARC celebrates World Autism Awareness Day

By Vontresia Cutts, News Content Specialist
Monday was World Autism Awareness Day and April is Autism Awareness month. The Albany's Advocacy Resource Center's Adult Day Center celebrated World Autism Day with a mini photo shoot calling it "Autism Acceptance: Light it up Blue." 

