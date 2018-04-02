Monday - World Autism Day - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Monday - World Autism Day

April is Autism Awareness Month, and with so much there is to learn about Autism we were visited by two people with much to teach us.The Deputy Director of Albany ARC and one of the organization's clients sat down with Karla to let the community know what resources and services are available, including a parent-led autism awareness support group.  

