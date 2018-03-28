Albany woman accused of faking cancer turns herself in - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Albany woman accused of faking cancer turns herself in

By Vontresia Cutts, News Content Specialist
A woman accused of requesting a delay in a DUI trial for what a judge ruled were false cancer treatments has turned herself in to authorities. According to the Dougherty County Jail, Abby Arthur is facing a probation violation charge.

