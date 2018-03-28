Americus Police need help identifying a suspect

The Americus Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect in an assault, according to Chief Mark Scott. It happened today, March 28, 2018, at 11:28 AM in the Perlis Plaza parking lot on East Forsyth Street in Americus.
