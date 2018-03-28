Coffee Co. man arrested, charged with murder in wife's death - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Coffee Co. man arrested, charged with murder in wife's death

By Vontresia Cutts, News Content Specialist
Connect

A man in Coffee County has been arrested and charged with murder after the death of his wife. Officials said Kenneth Wayne McCrimmon, 63, called the police just before 8 a.m. December 26 to his home on Truelove Road.

Powered by Frankly