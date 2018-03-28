Coffee Co. man arrested, charged with murder in wife's death

A man in Coffee County has been arrested and charged with murder after the death of his wife. Officials said Kenneth Wayne McCrimmon, 63, called the police just before 8 a.m. December 26 to his home on Truelove Road.
P.O. Box 3130
Albany, GA 31706
(229) 446-1010
publicfile@walb.com
(229) 446-4005EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.