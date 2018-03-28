Commissioners approve purchase of land for Lee Co. mega recreational complex

On Tuesday night, the Lee County Commission approved purchasing 100 acres of land to build a new city and county recreational complex. Commissioners approved spending $700,000 of SPLOST funds to purchase the 100-acre site.
