Commissioners approve purchase of land for Lee Co. mega recreati

Commissioners approve purchase of land for Lee Co. mega recreational complex

By Vontresia Cutts, News Content Specialist
On Tuesday night, the Lee County Commission approved purchasing 100 acres of land to build a new city and county recreational complex. Commissioners approved spending $700,000 of SPLOST funds to purchase the 100-acre site.

