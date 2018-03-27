Lt. Joseph Moored named 2017 APD officer of the year - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Lt. Joseph Moored named 2017 APD officer of the year

By Vontresia Cutts, News Content Specialist
The Albany Police Department recognized  their best officers for their exceptional  service to the community. Lt. Joseph Moored of Albany Police Department was awarded the 2017 officer of the year award at the Albany City Commission meeting Tuesday night.

