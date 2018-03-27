Lt. Joseph Moored named 2017 APD officer of the year

The Albany Police Department recognized their best officers for their exceptional service to the community. Lt. Joseph Moored of Albany Police Department was awarded the 2017 officer of the year award at the Albany City Commission meeting Tuesday night.
