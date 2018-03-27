2 arrested after victim confronts purse thieves - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

2 arrested after victim confronts purse thieves

By Vontresia Cutts, News Content Specialist
Two teenagers are in the Dougherty County Jail for entering auto. The Albany Police Department said Nalik Canty, 17, and Cortavious Harp, 18, were arrested for stealing a purse out of a vehicle on South Riverview Circle Sunday night.

