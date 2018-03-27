Albany police: Man wrecks stolen van full of furniture supplies

Albany police arrested a man Friday night for theft by taking after the victim chased the suspect. According to a police report, Charles Stroud attempted to steal a van full of furniture supplies from the front of a business on Maryland Drive.
