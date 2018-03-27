Investigators: Thomas Co. man steals cars from local dealership - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Investigators: Thomas Co. man steals cars from local dealership

By Vontresia Cutts, News Content Specialist


A Thomas County man is behind bars after investigators say he took vehicles from a car dealership on a joyride Sunday night. Deputies said they responded to a call of a break-in at Price Point Car Sales where two cars that totaled at 58,000 were taken off the lot.

