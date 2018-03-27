Guns, drugs recovered during Thomasville road check

Thomasville police are working to keep the roadways safe, kicking off their increased patrol campaign with a road check. The road check was held Friday from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the intersection of Smith Avenue and Covington Avenue.
P.O. Box 3130
Albany, GA 31706
(229) 446-1010
publicfile@walb.com
(229) 446-4005EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.