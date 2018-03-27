Guns, drugs recovered during Thomasville road check - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Guns, drugs recovered during Thomasville road check

By Vontresia Cutts, News Content Specialist
Thomasville police are working to keep the roadways safe, kicking off their increased patrol campaign with a road check. The road check was held Friday from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the intersection of Smith Avenue and Covington Avenue.

