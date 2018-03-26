Firefighters battle overnight fire in Colquitt County - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Firefighters battle overnight fire in Colquitt County

By Christopher Wood, Digital Content Producer
Firefighters in Colquitt County battled an overnight house fire. Multiple trucks responded to the scene in the 2300 block of Funston Doerun Road. Doerun Fire Chief John Walters said the house has been vacant for at least 15 years.

