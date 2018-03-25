Loved ones remember GSP trooper killed in crash

A large crowd attended the emotional funeral service for trooper Tyler Parker. It wasn't just the Crisp County community there reflecting on Trooper Parker's life.There was an army of people from across the state of Georgia, coming together in unity for the man being remembered as a loving person.
