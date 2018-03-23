Alumni Football Game to honor Weston Lee

25 year old Weston Lee was a Bluffton native A 1st LT. that was killed in Iraq in April, 2017. Tonight in Damascus, carrying his number 24 jersey onto the field in Damascus, in his memory one year later, his high school football teammates from southwest Georgia Academy played a game in his honor.
P.O. Box 3130
Albany, GA 31706
(229) 446-1010
publicfile@walb.com
(229) 446-4005EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.