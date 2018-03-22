Thursday - Springtime allergies, pt. 1 - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Thursday - Springtime allergies, pt. 1

Dr. Erin Cannington of the Allergy and Asthma Clinics of Georgia knows all the stories about what all of you allergy sufferers are going through! She discusses what some of the allergy triggers are this time of year, the symptoms you may be experiencing, and some things you can do to minimize your misery.   

Powered by Frankly