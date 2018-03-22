Sports Talk with Theo Dorsey, Mar 22 - Scot Hemmings

Baseball season is in full swing and ASU Head Baseball Coach Scot Hemmings joins Sports Talk. Hemmings' roots in hardball run deep in the Peach State and he has a career 394 wins on the collegiate level. He led Andrew College and Darton State College before being named the leader of the Golden Rams following the consolidation. His playing career includes three GHSA state titles and being drafted by the San Diego Padres in 1997.
