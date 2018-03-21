Albany Humane Society raised funds for APD Animal Control to hav - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Albany Humane Society raised funds for APD Animal Control to have microchip scanners

By Vontresia Cutts, News Content Specialist
The Albany Humane Society is stepping up to help Albany law enforcement officers and their encounters with animals. The Humane Society Director Jonathan Sizemore posted a fundraiser to Facebook to purchase microchip scanners for Albany Police Department Animal Control Officers.

