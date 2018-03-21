Albany Humane Society raised funds for APD Animal Control to have microchip scanners

The Albany Humane Society is stepping up to help Albany law enforcement officers and their encounters with animals. The Humane Society Director Jonathan Sizemore posted a fundraiser to Facebook to purchase microchip scanners for Albany Police Department Animal Control Officers.
P.O. Box 3130
Albany, GA 31706
(229) 446-1010
publicfile@walb.com
(229) 446-4005EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.