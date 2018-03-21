Thomasville small business receives GA 'Rock Star' award

It's Georgia Small Business Week and people in Thomasville are celebrating one of their own small businesses this week. Southlife Supply Company in downtown Thomasville has been named one of Georgia’s newest Small Business Rock Stars.
P.O. Box 3130
Albany, GA 31706
(229) 446-1010
publicfile@walb.com
(229) 446-4005EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.