Thomasville small business receives GA 'Rock Star' award

By Vontresia Cutts, News Content Specialist
It's Georgia Small Business Week and people in Thomasville are celebrating one of their own small businesses this week. Southlife Supply Company in downtown Thomasville has been named one of Georgia’s newest Small Business Rock Stars.

