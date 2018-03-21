Wednesday - Rodeo time in Nashville! - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Wednesday - Rodeo time in Nashville!

Even the name is fun! It's time for the Cotton Blossom Roundup Rodeo in Nashville, Georgia. This annual rodeo features professional cowboys and cowgirls from all over the Southeastern United States competing in all your favorite events. Find out how to get your tickets for this affordable family night out. 

Powered by Frankly