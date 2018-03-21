Wednesday - World Down Syndrome Day - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Wednesday - World Down Syndrome Day

Karla visits with Kayla Luckie, a mother who saw a need in Southwest Georgia, and so began our regional chapter of the Down Syndrome Association. Kayla offers an important message of support and encouragement for parents facing the challenges that a diagnosis of Down Syndrome can present. 

