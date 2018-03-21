Georgia State Patrol trooper remembered as 'Rising Star' - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Georgia State Patrol trooper remembered as 'Rising Star'

By Christopher Wood, Digital Content Producer
The Georgia State Patrol Trooper who was killed in a wreck in Crisp County on Monday has left fond behind memories for those closest to him. Tyler Parker died Monday afternoon after his personal truck wrecked along Arabi Warwick Road in Crisp County.

